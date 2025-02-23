Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC vs Rwanda at the African Court: why it could be a decisive moment for human rights and justice on the continent

By Frans Viljoen, Professor of International Human Rights Law, Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria
As the armed conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) rages on, calls are being made for non-military solutions.

One such process is a court case before the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights – a judicial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
