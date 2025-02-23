Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mining Mali: how policy changes are reshaping the sector

By Mamadou Camara, enseignant-chercheur, Université des Sciences sociales et de Gestion de Bamako
As Mali’s mining sector faces growing tensions — highlighted by the recent seizure of gold stocks from the Canadian company Barrick by the military government — questions about economic sovereignty and mining governance have become more relevant than ever.

The mining sector plays a strategic role in Mali’s economy, with gold as its driving force. Yet, governance challenges persist at the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
