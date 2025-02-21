Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Address Death Threats Against Imprisoned Journalist

By Human Rights Watch
(Bishkek, February 21, 2025) – Kyrgyzstani authorities should urgently take all necessary measures to ensure the ongoing safety and security of an imprisoned human rights defender and journalist who has received death threats from a fellow prisoner, eight human rights organizations said today.Makhabat Tazhibek Kyzy, director of the Temirov Live media outlet, was sentenced to jail on unsubstantiated criminal charges of incitement to mass unrest following her arrest in January 2024. She has allegedly been subject to harassment, intimidation, and repeated death threats from a fellow prisoner. On February…


© Human Rights Watch -
