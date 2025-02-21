Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

James Bond is now controlled by Amazon – the franchise’s history holds clues to the future of 007

By Yannis Tzioumakis, Professor of Film and Media Industries, University of Liverpool
The Broccoli family have controlled the James Bond franchise ever since the films were launched by Albert “Cubby” Broccoli in 1962. Now, his daughter and stepson, long-serving producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, have announced that they have surrendered creative control to Amazon MGM Studios.

Within minutes of the announcement on February 20, critics, analysts and fans of the Bond films rushed to proclaim the end of the beloved franchise. “Quite possibly the worst thing to happen to this franchise”,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa’s fight over VAT raises a key question: who should bear the burden of taxes?
~ Gout used to be an affliction of royalty but is now a disease of the masses
~ Ukraine war three years on: the bloodiest battles may be still to come
~ Fast furniture is terrible for the environment – here are five ways to spot it
~ Nepali student's death in an Indian University raises questions about harassment and accountability
~ Crystals can’t bend – or can they? New research sheds light on elusive ‘flexible crystals’
~ I’m Still Here: a vibrant testament to female resilience that mourns Brazil’s dark past
~ From ancient emperors to modern presidents, leaders have used libraries to cement their legacies
~ YouTube was born from a failed dating site – 20 years on, the world’s biggest video platform faces new challenges
~ Why Germany’s far right hates the Bauhaus movement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter