Fast furniture is terrible for the environment – here are five ways to spot it

By Katryn Furmston, PhD candidate in sustainable furniture, Nottingham Trent University
The UK spent more than £20 million on furniture in 2024, predominantly for bedrooms and living rooms. Many of us are aware of the problems with fast fashion, including the problems caused by dumping this cheap, low-quality clothing in landfills. But there’s a similar issue with furniture, with more than 22 million pieces sent to landfill every year. Unfortunately, most of this will be fast…The Conversation


