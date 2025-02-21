Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

YouTube was born from a failed dating site – 20 years on, the world’s biggest video platform faces new challenges

By Evelyn Polacek Kery, PhD Researcher in Social Work & Social Care, School of Education & Social Work, University of Sussex
When that concept failed, the founders opened the site up to any type of video – and transformed the way we consume and create media.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
