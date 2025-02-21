Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why Germany’s far right hates the Bauhaus movement

By Katrin Schreiter, Senior Lecturer in German and History, King's College London
At a time of political tension in Germany, the Bauhaus – arguably one of most influential architecture, art and design schools in the world – has become the target of far-right attacks.

Hans-Thomas Tillschneider, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and a member of the regional parliament of Saxony-Anhalt in eastern Germany, has blamed his area’s economic problems on Bauhaus modernism.

His unlikely diagnosis came in response to the regional conservative CDU government’s “think modern”


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
