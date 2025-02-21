What is the AfD? Germany’s far-right party, explained
By Léonie de Jonge, Professor of Research on Far-Right Extremism, Institute for Research on Far-Right Extremism (IRex), University of Tübingen
Rolf Frankenberger, Managing Director Research, Institute for Research on Far-Right Extremism (IRex), University of Tübingen
In the weeks ahead of the German election, the far-right party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) consistently polled around 20%. For the first time, the AfD poses a challenge to mainstream parties’ longstanding strategy of isolating the far right.
The rise of the AfD is striking, given the country’s history of authoritarianism and National…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 21, 2025