Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the UK send troops to Ukraine? The challenges facing Starmer’s plan

By Christopher Featherstone, Associate Lecturer, Department of Politics, University of York
Plans for the UK and other European countries to send troops to Ukraine are in their very early stages. But the UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, will already be thinking about how such a move could play out at home. Sending UK troops abroad, even on a “peacekeeping” mission, always has the potential to spark huge public debate.

This is the first time the government has considered deploying military forces in 11 years, when the Cameron…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
