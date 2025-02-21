Climate change could make more turtles female – but some are starting to adapt
By Mollie Rickwood, PhD Researcher, Marine Conservation, University of Exeter
Annette Broderick, Professor of Marine Conservation, University of Exeter
Robin Snape, Associate Researcher, Centre for Ecology and Conservation, University of Exeter
Rising global temperatures are a particularly acute threat for the world’s sea turtles. That’s because the temperature of a turtle’s nest controls the sex of their offspring.
Coming ashore onto a beach (often the beach from where they hatched), sea turtles use their flippers to carefully scoop out the sand and create flask-shaped nests in the sand in which they lay their eggs. There is no maternal care for these nests – their success depends…
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 21, 2025