I lost weight and my period stopped. How are weight and menstruation linked?

By Mia Schaumberg, Associate Professor in Physiology, School of Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
Laura Pernoud, PhD Candidate in Women's Health, School of Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
You may have noticed that changes in weight are sometimes accompanied by changes in your period.

But what does one really have to do with the other?

Maintaining a healthy weight is key to regular menstruation. Here’s why – and when to talk to your doctor.

The role of hormones


The menstrual cycle – including when you bleed and ovulate – is regulated by a balance of hormones, particularly oestrogen.

The ovaries are connected to the brain through a hormonal…The Conversation


