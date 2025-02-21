Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The promise of green iron, steel and ammonia is keeping the green hydrogen dream alive

By Changlong Wang, Research fellow in Civil and Environmental Engineering, Monash University
Stuart Walsh, Senior lecturer in Civil and Environmental Engineering, Monash University
Hydrogen was once sold as a universal climate fix — a clean, green wonder fuel for cars, homes, power grids and even global export. But reality has cooled that buzz.

This week, the South Australian government shelved plans for a A$593 million hydrogen power plant, in favour of injecting that money into the $2.4…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
