Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Policymakers Should Prioritize on Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Russia’s war against Ukraine will soon enter its fourth year. Since February 2022, violations of the laws of war have led to needless civilian death, suffering, and devastation with more than 12,456 Ukrainian civilians killed and 28,382 injured, at least 6.8 million having left the country, and millions more internally displaced. Thousands of homes, hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed. As this dreadful anniversary nears, the Trump administration is rapidly moving towards negotiations with the Kremlin. Civilian protection…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Championing change: Ukrainian activist advocates for the rights of people with disabilities
~ Amnesty International responds to B.C. court ruling in Indigenous land defenders’ trial
~ The impact on the African continent of Meta scrapping its fact-checking program
~ OEWG: Statement on International Law
~ I lost weight and my period stopped. How are weight and menstruation linked?
~ ‘Active recovery’ after exercise is supposed to improve performance – but does it really work?
~ The promise of green iron, steel and ammonia is keeping the green hydrogen dream alive
~ Thai Opposition Members Face Possible Lifetime Ban from Politics
~ Deepfakes can ruin lives and livelihoods – would owning the ‘rights’ to our own faces and voices help?
~ Creative progress or mass theft? Why a major AI art auction is provoking wonder – and outrage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter