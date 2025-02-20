Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should pharmacists be able to provide the pill over the counter without a script? We asked 5 experts

By Phoebe Roth, Health Editor
Recent government funding for women’s health included millions to expand trials of pharmacists prescribing the oral contraceptive pill. What do the experts think?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Moves to undermine public education in the U.S. should concern Canadians
~ Mali: Armed Islamist Attack on Convoy Kills 34 Civilians
~ Guinean ‘Disappeared’ Activist Resurfaces with Marks of Torture
~ From suits to social justice: World’s top human rights forum turns stage over
~ Ukraine war: the idea that Kyiv should have signed a peace deal in 2022 is flawed – here’s why
~ Canada, Greenland, Panama, Gaza and now Ukraine: Wake up, world, Donald Trump is coming for you
~ Ukraine’s natural resources are at centre stage in the ongoing war, and will likely remain there
~ Flowers at London’s Saatchi Gallery: this exploration of flora in history and contemporary culture smells as good as it looks
~ German election: why most political parties aren’t talking about the climate crisis
~ The US has a long history of meddling in Latin America. What’s different about Donald Trump’s approach?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter