Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Armed Islamist Attack on Convoy Kills 34 Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – An apparent Islamist armed group attacked a civilian convoy escorted by Malian armed forces and allied militias in northeastern Mali on February 7, 2025, killing at least 34 civilians and injuring 34 others, Human Rights Watch said today. The loss of civilian life underscores the need for all parties to the conflict to better protect civilians from military operations.Witnesses said that in the early afternoon of February 7, Islamist fighters attacked a convoy of at least 19 civilian vehicles carrying over 100 civilians, mostly miners from Niger and traders from Mali, as they travelled…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
