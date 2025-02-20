Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinean ‘Disappeared’ Activist Resurfaces with Marks of Torture

By Human Rights Watch
A prominent civil society leader in Guinea, Abdoul Sacko, went missing in the early hours of February 19, 2025, after gunmen took him from his home in the capital Conakry, raising concerns about an enforced disappearance. He resurfaced that night bearing marks of torture.Sacko, a critic of the military junta which took power in a September 2021 coup, is coordinator of the Guinean Social Forces’ Forum (Forum des Forces Sociales de Guinée, or FFSG), a civil society network calling for a return to the country’s constitutional order. According to Sacko’s colleagues, gunmen broke into…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
