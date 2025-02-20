How to handle difficult conversations in your early career, from salary negotiation to solving conflict
By Leda Stawnychko, Assistant Professor of Strategy and Organizational Theory, Mount Royal University
Anamika Choudhary, PhD Candidate in Neuroscience, University of Calgary
By addressing workplace conflicts directly and respectfully, you can build trust, strengthen relationships and contribute to a healthier, more collaborative work environment.
- Thursday, February 20, 2025