Schools still assume students have a mum and dad who are together. This can leave separated parents ‘completely out of it’
By Renee Desmarchelier, Associate Professor, Critical Pedagogies, University of Southern Queensland
India Bryce, Senior Lecturer, Human Development, Wellbeing, and Counselling, University of Southern Queensland
Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer, Writing, Editing, Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
In 1987, researchers lamented how schools were organised ‘around the assumption that the nuclear family is the norm’. New research suggests very little has changed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 20, 2025