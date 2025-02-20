Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Indigenous futures thinking: 4 approaches to imagining a better world

By Julia van Velden, Senior researcher, Stellenbosch University
Garry Peterson, Professor in environmental sciences with emphasis on resilience and social-ecological systems, Stockholm University
Iain Gordon, Honorary Professor, Australian National University
Jessica Cheok, Postdoctoral fellow in Collaborative and Adaptive Futures, CSIRO
Rosemary Hill, Adjunct Professor, James Cook University
Indigenous futures thinking brings the expertise built up by Indigenous communities over many years into the plans needed for the world to adapt to climate change.The Conversation


© The Conversation
