Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré is making waves in west Africa. Who is he?

By Daniel Eizenga, Research Fellow, Africa Center for Strategic Studies
Captain Ibrahim Traoré is the interim leader of Burkina Faso, having taken over the position following a coup which he led against Lieutenant Colonel Paul Henri Damiba in September 2022. The 37-year-old captain had supported Damiba, his commanding officer, in a putsch earlier that year against former president Roch Marc Kaboré.

Since…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria: Empower girl survivors of Boko Haram
~ Indigenous futures thinking: 4 approaches to imagining a better world
~ Kumasi was called the garden city – but green spaces are vanishing in a clash of landuse regulations
~ Naming and shaming rape suspects: South African court ruling challenges current thinking
~ Openly Gay Imam Gunned Down in South Africa
~ Tomb of Egyptian pharaoh is first found in Luxor since Tutankhamun – here’s how we know who lay inside
~ Our research on dark web forums reveals the growing threat of AI-generated child abuse images
~ Your dog may be wilder than you think, according to canine sleep research
~ Switching to electric vehicles will push the power grid to the brink
~ More people are playing roller derby – here’s what that might mean for foot health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS