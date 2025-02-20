Trump order boosts school choice, but there’s little evidence vouchers lead to smarter students or better educational outcomes
By Charles J. Russo, Joseph Panzer Chair in Education and Research Professor of Law, University of Dayton
Suzanne Eckes, Susan S. Engeleiter Professor of Education Law, Policy and Practice, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Research suggests school choice programs have little effect on student achievement but worsen overall outcomes by draining money from cash-strapped public school systems.
- Thursday, February 20, 2025