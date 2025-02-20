Trump’s move to closer ties with Russia does not mean betrayal of Ukraine, yet – in his first term, Trump was pretty tough on Putin
By Tatsiana Kulakevich, Associate Professor of Instruction in the School of Interdisciplinary Global Studies, University of South Florida
Trump is a transactional president, and US companies could profit if the country aligns with Russia – or backs Ukraine, depending on what is involved for the US.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 20, 2025