Grattan on Friday: Dutton doesn’t pull his punches on Trump while Albanese plays it safe

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government finds itself having to speak softly with an administration it hopes to get a concession on tariffs from. While Peter Dutton doesn’t have that problem.The Conversation


