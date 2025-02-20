Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the US return to tariffs and protectionism ‘reeks of hypocrisy’ – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
When Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs during his first term as US president, it sparked a trade war with China. As the Trump administration ratchets up its threat to tax imports from its allies and economic rivals alike, the world is bracing for another wave of costly economic disruption.

This protectionist shift is all the more remarkable given how the US championed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
