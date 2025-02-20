Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A new play about Julian Assange, Truth is an intelligent, thoughtful and unsettling work

By Kate Hunter, Senior Lecturer in Art and Performance, Deakin University
In an era of heated debate about transparency and fake news, Malthouse Theatre’s Truth is a vital and edgy work from Patricia Cornelius and Susie Dee.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
