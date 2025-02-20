Two in five scientists in our survey reported harassment and intimidation. Often, the perpetrators are inside the institution
By Robert Hales, Director, Centre for Sustainable Enterprise, Griffith University
Carolyn Troup, Research Fellow, Centre for Work, Organisation and Wellbeing, Griffith University
David Peetz, Laurie Carmichael Distinguished Research Fellow at the Centre for Future Work, and Professor Emeritus, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Georgina Murray, Associate Professor in Humanities, Griffith University
Ian Lowe, Emeritus Professor, School of Environment and Science, Griffith University
The goal of science is to uncover truths and create new knowledge. But this is not always welcome. Increasingly, scientific findings are being attacked or downplayed. And scientists themselves face intimidation or harassment.
In our global study of more than 2,000 scientists across six areas of science, two-fifths (41%) of respondents had, as a result of their work, been harassed…
© The Conversation
