Households are burning plastic waste as fuel for cooking and heating in slums the world over

By Bishal Bharadwaj, Adjunct Research Fellow, Curtin Institute for Energy Transition, Curtin University
Peta Ashworth, Professor and Director, Curtin Institute for Energy Transition, Curtin University
Pramesh Dhungana, Lecturer, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Curtin University
Burning plastic as fuel for cooking and heating releases toxic chemicals into the air and contaminates food. Yet this is common in many parts of the world.The Conversation


