Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What if a sitting president became dangerously unstable? The 1965 novel Night of Camp David makes for uncanny reading today

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
Fletcher Knebel’s novel has much to say about the fragility of our democratic institutions and the dangers of unchecked authority.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ CDC layoffs strike deeply at its ability to respond to the current flu, norovirus and measles outbreaks and other public health emergencies
~ What is social justice and how is the UN helping make it a reality?
~ Canada’s cuts to newcomer English language programs puts communities’ well-being at risk
~ The success of the Delta Flight 4819 rescue effort highlights the need for co-ordinated responses
~ In pushing for Ukraine elections, Trump is falling into Putin-laid trap to delegitimize Zelenskyy
~ Will Trump’s tariffs boost the US economy? Don’t count on it
~ Censorship, abortion and the ‘threat within’: what a free speech expert thinks of J.D. Vance’s remarks to Europe
~ Trust in politics is in long-term decline around the world – new research
~ How refugee entrepreneurs are supplying sustainable energy to the camps they live in
~ Expanding seaweed farms pose a risk to vital marine life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter