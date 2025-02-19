Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In pushing for Ukraine elections, Trump is falling into Putin-laid trap to delegitimize Zelenskyy

By Lena Surzhko Harned, Associate Teaching Professor of Political Science, Penn State
Ukraine’s leader and opposition leaders have said ‘no’ to elections during wartime – and they have the backing of the majority of Ukrainians.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
