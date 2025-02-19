Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trust in politics is in long-term decline around the world – new research

By Viktor Valgarðsson, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow in the Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Southampton
Citizens’ trust in their political institutions has been falling around the world. This may not come as a shock to many.

British politics has been in chaos since the Brexit referendum in 2016. Rioters stormed the US Capitol in protest against the result of the 2020 presidential election. And the US president, Donald Trump, is continuing to attack the supposed “deep-state” controlling American politics. None of these things scream public trust in government.

But…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
