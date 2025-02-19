Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bolsonaro’s indictment over alleged coup plot signals shift in Brazil’s approach to political accountability

By Felipe Tirado, PhD Candidate in Law, King's College London
The Brazilian attorney-general has charged the country’s former president, Jair Bolsonaro, with participating in a plot to cling to power through a coup d’etat in 2022. If Bolsonaro is convicted, he could spend between 38 and 43 years in prison.

Bolsonaro, who governed Brazil between 2019 and 2022 but lost his attempt at re-election to current president Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, is one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
