Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bilingual children with special educational needs may be missing out on support in England

By Johny Daniel, Assistant Professor, School of Education, Durham University
English isn’t the first language of over 20% of pupils in schools in England, and this proportion is rising. The children in this group who also have special educational needs or disabilities may be falling through the cracks, missing out on support that would help them succeed.

My recent research analysed data from 2.5 million English primary school pupils. The findings…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
