Human Rights Observatory

Will the government’s online gambling advertising legislation ever eventuate? Don’t bet on it

By David Rowe, Emeritus Professor of Cultural Research, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Hunter Fujak, Senior Lecturer in Sport Management, Deakin University
As the next federal election came into view before the summer break, concern increased that Labor wouldn’t be honouring its commitment to introduce new restrictions on online (especially sport) gambling advertising during the current parliamentary sitting.

Those fears were well-founded, despite…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
