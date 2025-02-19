Tolerance.ca
Carnivorous dinosaurs thrived in Australia 120 million years ago, new fossils show

By Jake Kotevski, PhD Candidate, School of Biological Sciences, Monash University and PhD Candidate, Museums Victoria Research Institute
Stephen Poropat, Research Associate, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
Between 122 and 108 million years ago, the Australian landmass was much farther south than today. Victoria was positioned within the Antarctic Circle, separated from Tasmania by a vast rift valley rather than open sea.

This was the Early Cretaceous, and lush forests filled with dinosaurs dominated the landscape. We still find traces of these animals in Victoria’s fossil record.

Most of the dinosaur fossils found in Victoria belong to small plant-eaters called ornithopods. But there are also a few theropod fossils — a diverse group that includes all known carnivorous dinosaurs,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
