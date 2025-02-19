Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The desert among the snow: how Anmatyerr ceremony men came to create ground paintings in Switzerland

By Jason M. Gibson, DECRA Senior Research Fellow, Cultural Heritage and Museum Studies, Deakin University
Martin Mpetyan Hagan, Research Assistant, Ingkantety Project, Deakin University
Anmatyerr people live 200 kilometres northwest of Alice Springs. The work of Anmatyerr artists is now on display in Switzerland for the first time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
