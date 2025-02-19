The desert among the snow: how Anmatyerr ceremony men came to create ground paintings in Switzerland
By Jason M. Gibson, DECRA Senior Research Fellow, Cultural Heritage and Museum Studies, Deakin University
Martin Mpetyan Hagan, Research Assistant, Ingkantety Project, Deakin University
Anmatyerr people live 200 kilometres northwest of Alice Springs. The work of Anmatyerr artists is now on display in Switzerland for the first time.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 19, 2025