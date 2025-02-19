Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Deportation fears create ripple effects for immigrants and their communities

By Kristina Fullerton Rico, Research Fellow, Center for Racial Justice, Ford School of Public Policy, University of Michigan
Immigrants who fear deportation might have their kids miss school, or skip a doctor’s appointment. This fear can affect people who are legally in the US.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
