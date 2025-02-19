Tolerance.ca
6 tips on how to run a company in turbulent times – lessons from emerging markets

By Felipe Monteiro, Senior Affiliate Professor of Strategy, INSEAD
Global risks are rising, and many companies are struggling with how to adapt. The World Economic Forum’s 2025 Global Risks Report makes it clear that challenges like escalating global tensions and conflicts, climate change, economic instability and supply chain disruptions are interconnected and build on one another. And they’re here to stay.

© The Conversation -
