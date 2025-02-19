Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Release social media users detained for supporting calls to end President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s rule

By Amnesty International
Egyptian authorities must immediately release dozens of people arbitrarily detained and prosecuted on terrorism-related charges, solely for posting online content supporting calls for an end to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s rule, Amnesty International said today. The crackdown took place ahead of the anniversary of the 25 January 2011 revolution, a time when authorities routinely escalate […] The post Egypt: Release social media users detained for supporting calls to end President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s rule   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


