Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Serious Deficiencies in Homicide Investigations

By Human Rights Watch
(Mexico City) – Mexican authorities are failing to adequately investigate high numbers of homicides, most of them by organized crime groups, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.The 178-page report, “Double Injustice: How Mexico’s Criminal Justice System Fails Victims and the Accused in Homicide Investigations,” examines in detail the reasons for the poor results of Mexico’s criminal justice system in homicide investigations and identifies ways to improve access to justice for victims. February 19, 2025 Double Injustice How Mexico’s Criminal Justice System Fails Victims…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is ‘double pneumonia’, the condition that’s put Pope Francis in hospital?
~ Insider threat: cyber security experts on giving Elon Musk and DOGE the keys to US government IT systems
~ Saudi Arabia: Public Investment Fund Meeting Whitewashes Abuses
~ Poland: Scrap Bill Suspending Right To Asylum
~ Morocco deepens ties with Israel’s arms industry amid genocide allegations
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Danielle Wood on how to trim back housing regulations
~ Official interest rates have been cut, but not everyone is a winner
~ Vibes are something we feel but can’t quite explain. Now researchers want to study them
~ With billions in ‘profit’ exempt from tax, changes to NZ’s charity rules are long overdue
~ Feeding your baby butter won’t help them sleep through the night, whatever TikTok says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter