Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Insider threat: cyber security experts on giving Elon Musk and DOGE the keys to US government IT systems

By Frank den Hartog, Professor of Information Systems, Research Chair in Critical Infrastructure, University of Canberra
Abu Barkat ullah, Associate Professor of Cyber Security, University of Canberra
A few weeks ago, word started to come out that the newly minted United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had acquired unprecedented access to multiple US government computer systems.

DOGE employees – tech billionaire Elon Musk and his affiliates – have been granted access to sensitive personal and financial data, as well as other data critical for national…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
