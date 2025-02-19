Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Scrap Bill Suspending Right To Asylum

By Human Rights Watch
Members of the Polish parliament should reject a bill that would allow the government to temporarily suspend the right to asylum at Poland’s border with Belarus, Human Rights Watch said today. The European Commission should act to uphold European Union treaties and member states’ obligations, including to provide access to the asylum procedure.“Poland, which currently holds the EU presidency, should lead by example and ensure that people fleeing war and persecution are given the opportunity to have their asylum claims individually assessed,” said Lydia Gall, senior Europe and…


© Human Rights Watch -
