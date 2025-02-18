Australian LGBTIQ+ politicians were hit with vile online abuse at the last federal election. The coming campaign could be even worse
By Elise Stephenson, Deputy Director, Global Institute for Women's Leadership, Australian National University
Blair Williams, Lecturer in Australian Politics, Monash University
Gosia Mikolajczak, Research fellow, Global Institute for Women's Leadership, Australian National University
Jack Hayes, PhD candidate in the College of Asia & the Pacific, the Australian National University (ANU). Researcher at the Global Institute for Women's Leadership, ANU., Australian National University
New analysis of more than 100,000 tweets has found that queer Australian politicians suffer more personal abuse online than straight politicians.
Tuesday, February 18, 2025