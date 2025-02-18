Tolerance.ca
Population panic: how demography is used for political gain

By Liz Allen, Demographer, POLIS Centre for Social Policy Research, Australian National University
Demography is about more than just people. It’s about the foundation of society, culture, and economy – and it’s deeply fraught.The Conversation


© The Conversation
