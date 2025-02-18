Yes, Australia needs new homes – but they must be built to withstand disasters in a warmer world
By Francesca Perugia, Senior Lecturer, School of Design and the Built Environment, Curtin University
Courtney Babb, Lecturer in Urban and Regional Planning, Curtin University
Steven Rowley, Professor, School of Economics, Finance and Property, Curtin University
Australia’s housing crisis has created a push for fast-tracked construction. Federal, state and territory governments have set a target of 1.2 million new homes over five years.
Increasing housing supply is essential. However, the homes must be thoughtfully located and designed, to avoid or withstand natural disasters such as bushfires, floods and cyclones.
Recent severe weather, including
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 18, 2025