More than half of Australia’s homes were built before fire standards came in. Here are 5 ways to retrofit them
By Subha Parida, Lecturer in Property, University of South Australia
Lyrian Daniel, Associate Professor in Architecture, University of South Australia
Michaela Lang, Postdoctoral Researcher in Behavioural Science, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Houses and fire do not mix. The firestorm which hit Los Angeles in January destroyed nearly 2,000 buildings and forced 130,000 people to evacuate.
The 2019–20 Australian megafires destroyed almost 2,800 homes. This summer, houses and buildings have been…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 18, 2025