Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than half of Australia’s homes were built before fire standards came in. Here are 5 ways to retrofit them

By Subha Parida, Lecturer in Property, University of South Australia
Lyrian Daniel, Associate Professor in Architecture, University of South Australia
Michaela Lang, Postdoctoral Researcher in Behavioural Science, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Houses and fire do not mix. The firestorm which hit Los Angeles in January destroyed nearly 2,000 buildings and forced 130,000 people to evacuate.

The 2019–20 Australian megafires destroyed almost 2,800 homes. This summer, houses and buildings have been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More dry lightning in Tasmania is sparking bushfires – challenging fire fighters and land managers
~ How to protect more Australian homes from the growing risks of floods, fires and other climate disasters
~ Here’s why increasing productivity in housing construction is such a tricky problem to solve
~ Australian women will soon be eligible for a menopause health check. Here’s what to expect
~ Ne Zha 2: the ancient philosophies behind China’s record-breaking new animated film
~ ‘An unclenching of the soul’: Geraldine Brooks’ raw, gentle grief memoir has helped me navigate my own mourning
~ Net-zero homes are touted as a solution for climate change, but they remain out of reach for most
~ The beauty standard is intensifying. At what cost?
~ Human Rights Watch Board Announces Leadership Transition
~ 5 ways to improve security governance and prevent future illegal mining tragedies from happening
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter