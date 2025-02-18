Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here’s why increasing productivity in housing construction is such a tricky problem to solve

By Martin Loosemore, Professor of Construction Management, University of Technology Sydney
This week, the Productivity Commission released its much-awaited report into productivity growth in Australia’s housing construction sector. It wasn’t a glowing appraisal.

The commission found physical productivity – the total number of houses built per hour worked – has more than halved over the past 30 years.

The more nuanced measure of labour productivity – which accounts for improvements in size and quality – has also fallen, by 12%.

Both…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More dry lightning in Tasmania is sparking bushfires – challenging fire fighters and land managers
~ More than half of Australia’s homes were built before fire standards came in. Here are 5 ways to retrofit them
~ How to protect more Australian homes from the growing risks of floods, fires and other climate disasters
~ Australian women will soon be eligible for a menopause health check. Here’s what to expect
~ Ne Zha 2: the ancient philosophies behind China’s record-breaking new animated film
~ ‘An unclenching of the soul’: Geraldine Brooks’ raw, gentle grief memoir has helped me navigate my own mourning
~ Net-zero homes are touted as a solution for climate change, but they remain out of reach for most
~ The beauty standard is intensifying. At what cost?
~ Human Rights Watch Board Announces Leadership Transition
~ 5 ways to improve security governance and prevent future illegal mining tragedies from happening
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter