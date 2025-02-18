Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Net-zero homes are touted as a solution for climate change, but they remain out of reach for most

By Ehsan Noroozinejad Farsangi, Visiting Senior Researcher, Smart Structures Research Group, University of British Columbia
T.Y. Yang, Professor, Structural & Earthquake Engineering, University of British Columbia
Addressing climate change involves many industries and sectors, including housing. Net-zero housing requires collaboration from all levels of government and the building sector.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
