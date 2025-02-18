Tolerance.ca
The German election explained through seven essential questions

By Gabriele Abels, Jean Monnet Professor for Comparative Politics & European Integration, University of Tübingen
Germany is holding a federal election on February 23 – a snap vote called by chancellor Olaf Scholz when his coalition government fell apart at the end of last year. Parties are running to win seats in the national parliament, or Bundestag. And with an unusual level of interest from onlookers outside the country, including the world’s richest man, The Conversation asked Gabriele Abels, the Jean Monnet professor for comparative politics and European integration at the University of Tübingen, to prime us on the basics,…The Conversation


