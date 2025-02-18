Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Supersonic passenger aircraft may be returning – here’s what that would mean for the climate

By Kshitij Sabnis, Lecturer in Aerospace Engineering, Queen Mary University of London
The US aerospace company Boom Supersonic recently announced it has successfully tested its latest aircraft, the XB-1. The company is developing a larger plane and aims to begin passenger flights at supersonic (faster than sound) speed within the next five years, and claims it already has orders from a handful of airlines.

However, with ever-increasing scrutiny on the environmental…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
