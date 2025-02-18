Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda Should Free Opposition Leader Besigye, Others

By Human Rights Watch
Ugandan authorities should release from prison former opposition presidential candidate Kizza Besigye, whose health has deteriorated as the result of a hunger strike, his lawyer, and others who are in detention by reason of the rulings from military courts. On January 31, 2025, Uganda’s Supreme Court declared military trials of civilians unconstitutional and ordered that their cases be transferred to civilian courts.Besigye was admitted to the hospital on February 16 having been on a hunger strike in protest of his continued detention despite the court ruling. Besigye was abducted in Nairobi,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
